BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $832,000 Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

