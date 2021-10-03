BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $733,000 Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,301 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IAA were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 33.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 87.9% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth $25,056,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,166,000 after buying an additional 439,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in IAA by 53.3% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

