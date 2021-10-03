BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

