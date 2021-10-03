BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South State were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

