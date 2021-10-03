BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,348 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vicor were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,818,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,181,729. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,981 shares of company stock worth $23,667,688. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.