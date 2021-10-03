BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

