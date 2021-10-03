Bloom Burton Initiates Coverage on Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL)

Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE TRIL traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.82 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.26. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$7.48 and a 12 month high of C$27.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.45.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
