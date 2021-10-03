Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BLND. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE BLND traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 535,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,602. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

