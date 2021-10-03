Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

Shares of MPWR opened at $483.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.36 and a 200 day moving average of $399.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

