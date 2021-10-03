Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,573 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 386,916 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 593.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 339,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 114.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.13 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

