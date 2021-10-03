Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 18,074 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of SmileDirectClub worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,112,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 386,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

