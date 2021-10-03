Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 206,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.