Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

