Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $10,625,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $1,445,000.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

