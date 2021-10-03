Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 139 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.