BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 38,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

