BlackRock Inc. Sells 307,378 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,354,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307,378 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The ODP worth $401,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The ODP by 133.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The ODP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The ODP’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.