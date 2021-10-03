BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $409,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Appian by 29.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Appian by 67.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of APPN opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

