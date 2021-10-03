BlackRock Inc. Buys 295,062 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.63% of Sonos worth $422,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,694,000 after purchasing an additional 268,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,773,000 after acquiring an additional 483,017 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $32.26 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

