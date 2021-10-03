BitDAO Price Reaches $1.80 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $416.59 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00103966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00142973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.31 or 1.00213491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07073890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

