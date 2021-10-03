Bitcoin Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $313.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $125,154.05 and approximately $313.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022722 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.