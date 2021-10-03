BitCoal One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $21,592.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

