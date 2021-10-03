BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.13. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

