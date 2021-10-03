Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Down 3.5%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) shares traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.36. 1,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.62.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 751.24% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

