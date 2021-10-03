BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $29,709.68 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $537,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.78, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

