Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 5.6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $146.73 and last traded at $146.67. 11,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 608,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

