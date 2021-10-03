BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 100.5% This Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $35.24 or 0.00073400 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $66.65 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00804167 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,295,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,193 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

