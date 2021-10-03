Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BBB opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. Bigblu Broadband has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.