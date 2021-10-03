Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BBB opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. Bigblu Broadband has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40.
About Bigblu Broadband
