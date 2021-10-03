BIDR Market Capitalization Achieves $15.82 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $23.29 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00144838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,995.06 or 1.00002191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.33 or 0.07109909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

