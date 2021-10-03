Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $35.56

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $34.49. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 359.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

