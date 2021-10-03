Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bénéteau stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.