Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.93.

BBBY stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

