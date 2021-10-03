Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $354.52

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 354.52 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.98). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 379.70 ($4.96), with a volume of 568,837 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.47.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

