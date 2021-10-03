Bean Cash Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $344.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,376,168,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

