Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €81.07 and its 200 day moving average is €85.30. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

