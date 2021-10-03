Basid Coin Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

