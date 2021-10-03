Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.60

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 17799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Bark & Co as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.