Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,293 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

