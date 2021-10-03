Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

