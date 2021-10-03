Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 21,865 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 106.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

