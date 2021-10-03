Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 245,189 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,513,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $60,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.