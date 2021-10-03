Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of Papa John’s International worth $59,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

