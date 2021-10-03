Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.44 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 418,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $65,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.