Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $62,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.