Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 511,493 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,263,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 511,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $40,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 198.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 864,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 726,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

