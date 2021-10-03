Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 49,408 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Generac worth $41,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $404.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.