Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $82.26 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

