Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $43,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,073,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.01, a P/E/G ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $74.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

