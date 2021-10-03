Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.69 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Seagate Technology worth $36,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.