Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 62.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $37,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,515,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

